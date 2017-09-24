National Politics

Police: Officer fired at men after being targeted by laser

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 6:56 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Police say a Philadelphia officer fired at two men after he saw the red "laser dot" of a firearm targeting him during a theft investigation.

Officers were investigating a cellphone theft in north Philadelphia on Saturday night, and the victim said the alleged thief had offered to sell back the phone.

Police said one officer was standing by a vehicle talking to the victim when two men approached and he saw a red "laser dot" on his shirt indicating "a firearm with an attached laser being pointed at him."

He and another officer heard shots, and he dropped and fired six rounds at the men, who fled. Police said there's no indication either was hit and the officers were uninjured. A firearm magazine with six .380 caliber cartridges was recovered.

