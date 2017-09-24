National Politics

Man shot by officer is sentenced to community corrections

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 8:48 AM

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

A man who was shot by a police officer in northern Colorado while he was holding a pellet gun has been sentenced to three years in a community corrections program.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports https://goo.gl/VKXsF9 Austin Snodgrass struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty Thursday to felony menacing.

Prosecutors say the officer was justified when he shot Snodgrass, who walked toward him while pointing a pellet gun at him outside of a home Jan. 21.

Investigators say Snodgrass acknowledged luring police to his home with a false report that his roommate had been stabbed. He says he lied to get officers to shoot him because he did not want to live anymore.

Community Corrections aims to reintegrate felony offenders into the community by providing counseling and life skills training.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video