Man shot by officer is sentenced to community corrections

A man who was shot by a police officer in northern Colorado while he was holding a pellet gun has been sentenced to three years in a community corrections program.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports https://goo.gl/VKXsF9 Austin Snodgrass struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty Thursday to felony menacing.
Prosecutors say the officer was justified when he shot Snodgrass, who walked toward him while pointing a pellet gun at him outside of a home Jan. 21.
Investigators say Snodgrass acknowledged luring police to his home with a false report that his roommate had been stabbed. He says he lied to get officers to shoot him because he did not want to live anymore.
Community Corrections aims to reintegrate felony offenders into the community by providing counseling and life skills training.
