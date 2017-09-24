Capitol police officer honored by alma mater

National Politics

One of the U.S. Capitol Police officers who responded to a shooting during a congressional baseball practice that critically wounded Rep. Steve Scalise is being honored by her alma mater.

The Frederick News-Post reports Hood College awarded Crystal Griner a Hood Presidential Medal of Obligation at a ceremony Saturday.

Griner, who graduated from Hood in 2006, is the first recipient of the new award. She walked on stage with a pair of crutches to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Griner was one of several officers who responded when a heavily armed gunman opened fire at the baseball field where a number of Republican lawmakers and their staffers were practicing for an annual charity baseball game against Democrats. She was shot in the ankle.

