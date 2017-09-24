Former Spokane deputy convicted of stealing disability money

A former Spokane County Sheriff's deputy has been convicted by a jury of lying to obtain assistance from two federal programs designed to provide funds to those who can't work for themselves.
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2fpBlqA ) that Donald B. Henderson on Friday was found guilty of stealing money for more than a decade from the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The jury acquitted Henderson on a charge of committing Social Security fraud, but found him guilty of theft of money from Social Security, making false statements to the Veteran Affairs and theft of money from Veteran Affairs.
Federal defenders John McIntire and Colin Prince argued that Henderson suffers from a brain injury that caused debilitating migraines.
The Defense attorneys declined to comment after the verdict.
Comments