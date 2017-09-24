Police: Woman killed after getting thrown from ATV

Police say a woman is dead after she lost control of her all-terrain vehicle.
Fifty-year-old Tammy Potter was riding her ATV Friday in Pownal when she lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Vermont State Police, Potter was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet.
The crash is still under investigation. Members of the Bennington County Sheriff's Office, Pownal Valley Fire Department, Bennington Rural Fire Department and Pownal Rescue assisted at the scene.
