Island's wolf quota skyrockets, 4 times higher than 2016

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 11:26 PM

KETCHIKAN, Alaska

Federal and state officials have announced that this year's wolf harvest quota on Prince of Wales Island is more than four times what it was last year.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xDJ0It ) 46 wolves are allowed to be killed this year on the island and others off its west coast. Last year, the quota was 11 wolves.

Fish and Game Wildlife Management Biologist Boyd Porter says the drastic change is due to rapidly growing wolf populations on the island.

Porter says the harvest quota represents 20 percent of the population, meaning officials believe there are 231 wolves on Prince of Wales and surrounding islands.

Wolf hunting and trapping seasons on the island begin Dec. 1 and will be closed when managers believe the wolf harvest is approaching 46.

