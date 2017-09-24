National Politics

New Mexico pursuit, shootout ends with suspect in custody

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 11:45 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.

New Mexico authorities say a man is in custody after a pursuit and shootout.

The Roswell Daily Record reports (http://bit.ly/2yBtg6X ) that no officers were injured, but the suspect is believed to have been hit by gunfire at least three times.

Authorities say the suspect, 30-year-old Jose Manual Diaz Montelongo, is expected to recover.

The incident began Sunday when authorities were called to investigate a possible drunken driver passed out behind the wheel. Once police got there, the suspect drove off.

There was a brief standoff before the suspect fled, driving through fences. Authorities believe he fired shots at officers as he left.

He stopped again, gunfire was exchanged and his last attempt to drive away was unsuccessful.

Authorities say Montelongo has a record and was wanted by federal authorities on a drug trafficking charge.

