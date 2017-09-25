FILE - In this July 30, 2015, file photo, former Illinois U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds talks on his cell phone as he leaves federal court in Chicago. Reynolds' misdemeanor tax charges case is set to begin Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Chicago federal court. He is accused of failing to file tax returns from 2009 to 2012.
FILE - In this July 30, 2015, file photo, former Illinois U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds talks on his cell phone as he leaves federal court in Chicago. Reynolds' misdemeanor tax charges case is set to begin Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Chicago federal court. He is accused of failing to file tax returns from 2009 to 2012. M. Spencer Green, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 30, 2015, file photo, former Illinois U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds talks on his cell phone as he leaves federal court in Chicago. Reynolds' misdemeanor tax charges case is set to begin Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Chicago federal court. He is accused of failing to file tax returns from 2009 to 2012. M. Spencer Green, File AP Photo

National Politics

Ex-congressman Mel Reynolds' tax trial to start Monday

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 7:54 AM

CHICAGO

Former U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds' misdemeanor tax charges case is set to begin in Chicago federal court.

The former Illinois congressman is accused of failing to file tax returns from 2009 to 2012. A bench trial is scheduled to start Monday before U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman. Reynolds is representing himself and has pleaded not guilty. Each count carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Harvard graduate and Rhodes Scholar resigned from Congress in 1995 after being convicted of statutory rape. He was later convicted on charges that included concealing debts.

Reynolds was indicted in the tax case in June 2015. He spent two months in jail last year after a federal judge ruled he violated bond while traveling to Africa.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a cruise over the northern lights with NASA

Take a cruise over the northern lights with NASA 0:23

Take a cruise over the northern lights with NASA
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video