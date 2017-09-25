National Politics

New Jersey mayor resigns after pleading guilty to corruption

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 8:08 AM

PATERSON, N.J.

A New Jersey mayor who pleaded guilty to corruption last week resigned Monday, abandoning his bid to stay in office until he's sentenced.

Jose "Joey" Torres had been due to appear at a court hearing Monday where state prosecutors were seeking to have him immediately removed from office. But that hearing was scuttled after he decided to waive that appearance and instead notified the city Sunday night that he would be stepping down at the start of the business day on Monday.

Torres had pleaded guilty Friday after months of saying he was innocent, but he initially sought to stay in office until Nov. 3 to provide a "smooth transition." City Council President Ruby Cotton is now the city's mayor, but she has said she won't seek the office in the May 2018 election.

Torres and three city public works officials were charged with conspiring to have city employees work overtime at a warehouse leased by the mayor's family. But the attorney general's office last spring offered co-defendants plea bargains, allowing them to avoid jail time if they testified against the mayor.

Torres won in 2002 as a Democrat and was re-elected in 2006. He lost a re-election bid in 2010, but won the office again in 2014 as an independent.

Over the weekend, Torres attended and spoke at a public ceremony dedicating a new monument to police officers. People attending the event said he received polite applause and did not mention his conviction during a brief speech, according to The Record newspaper.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a cruise over the aurora lights with NASA

Take a cruise over the aurora lights with NASA 0:23

Take a cruise over the aurora lights with NASA
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video