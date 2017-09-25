National Politics

Nebraska's Air Force base pushes to stay open amid closures

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 7:27 AM

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb.

The Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha is hoping to survive the next round of military base closures with two new projects.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Pentagon has given about $1.2 million to the construction of a new headquarters for the U.S. Strategic Command at the base. Design work has begun on a second project meant to improve an 11,700-foot (3,566-meter) runway that's expected to cost between $50 million and $100 million.

The Pentagon has long wanted base closures in hopes of reducing overhead costs.

The U.S. Senate included a provision to study more base closures beginning in 2019 in the defense authorization bill passed last month. If the House agrees to it, the closings could follow in the early 2020s.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video