National Politics

Pennsylvania official: Hackers maybe sought voter records

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

September 25, 2017 1:22 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania's top elections official says he thinks Russian hackers who tried to access the state's election systems last year had hoped to alter voter registration records in an effort to sow confusion and frustration.

Secretary of State Pedro Cortes said Monday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given him very little information about the supposed attempts by Russian hackers.

Cortes says a homeland security official first informed his agency in a minutes-long call Friday that Pennsylvania was one of 21 states said to have been targeted by Russian hackers. Cortes says all evidence points to the hackers' attempts being unsuccessful.

Cortes says Pennsylvania will seek more information about the matter, including why it took so long for the federal government to notify them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video