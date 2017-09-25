National Politics

Granddaughter of state Sen. Horn dies in apparent drowning

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 1:24 PM

FRANKENMUTH, Mich.

A Michigan lawmaker says his granddaughter has died in an apparent drowning at his home in Frankenmuth.

Republican state Sen. Ken Horn says 2-year-old Zelda "Zellie" Rowan Horn died Sunday evening.

Frankenmuth police say the girl managed to get out of the family's home and into an in-ground pool.

Officers arriving on the scene found the girl's father, Kevin Horn, in the front yard administering CPR, but she died at a hospital.

WJRT-TV reports Sen. Horn and his wife were not home at the time.

He thanked friends and family for support and first responders for their efforts to save his granddaughter's life.

