Granddaughter of state Sen. Horn dies in apparent drowning

A Michigan lawmaker says his granddaughter has died in an apparent drowning at his home in Frankenmuth.
Republican state Sen. Ken Horn says 2-year-old Zelda "Zellie" Rowan Horn died Sunday evening.
Frankenmuth police say the girl managed to get out of the family's home and into an in-ground pool.
Officers arriving on the scene found the girl's father, Kevin Horn, in the front yard administering CPR, but she died at a hospital.
WJRT-TV reports Sen. Horn and his wife were not home at the time.
He thanked friends and family for support and first responders for their efforts to save his granddaughter's life.
