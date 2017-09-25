National Politics

New Mexico prosecutor calls on school board member to resign

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 1:26 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is seeking the resignation of a member of the Albuquerque Public Schools education board concerning her prior role as executive director at a charter school that is under scrutiny for the alleged embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Balderas on Monday wrote to Analee Maestas to say she no longer qualifies for her position on the education board in light of concerns regarding the misuse of public funds at La Promesa Early Learning Center.

Maestas has said she was unaware of any wrongdoing at La Promesa. The state auditor's office has reported allegations that La Promesa's former assistant business manager — Maestas' daughter — had deposited over 500 checks worth more than $475,000 into her personal bank account over several years.

