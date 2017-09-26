National Politics

Police dog collapses, dies during pursuit of child abductors

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 4:12 AM

FOREST PARK, Ohio

Officials in suburban Cincinnati say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child, who was found safe.

Green Township police say the 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix named Dino collapsed Monday night while pursuing suspects who fled a vehicle.

Police say they believe the K-9's death was due to a "medical event." A necropsy was planned.

The dog was searching for suspects in an abduction in the northern suburb of Forest Park. Police there say a woman reported being approached by masked gunmen who took money and the child and fled in an SUV.

Police say they chased the vehicle until the men stopped, jumped out and ran, leaving the child behind.

Police say one suspect was arrested. Three others are sought.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video