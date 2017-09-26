$100,000 reward for Tacoma fugitive accused of 2 murders

National Politics

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 5:51 AM

TACOMA, Wash.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a double murder suspect and gang member who has been on the run since the killings in Tacoma.

KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/zLC2aN ) 26-year-old Santiago Villalba Mederos also was named this week to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The FBI says Mederos is wanted related to shootings that resulted in the death of a woman and the wounding of her brother, and a month later, the murder of a man.

The FBI says it's believed that Mederos fled to Mexico after the murders but he may have returned to the U.S.

Mederos is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos of the letter "S'' on his left shoulder and the letter "E'' on his right shoulder.

