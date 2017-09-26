National Politics

Police officer charged with domestic assault, stalking

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 1:30 PM

EPPING, N.H.

Authorities in New Hampshire say a police officer has been charged with domestic violence assault and stalking.

WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2yrBMo7) Pittsfield Officer Brandon Walker is accused of striking his girlfriend several times in the back of her head. Epping police said he was arrested on Sept. 17. Police said he was arrested again on Friday on charges of stalking and breach of bail conditions. They said he violated a protective order by texting his girlfriend.

Pittsfield Police Chief Jeffrey Cain said Walker has been on administrative leave since his arrest.

It was not immediately known if Walker had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

