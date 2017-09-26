Punchbowl cemetery gets new admin office, visitor center

The Department of Veterans Affairs is putting the finishing touches on a new administration office and visitor center for the Punchbowl cemetery.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (http://bit.ly/2xJkzcv ) Tuesday that the 7,462-square-foot (693-square-meter) building is perched on a hillside outside the main gate of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
Joshua Mathis, resident engineer on the project, says the two-story building is built on 123 concrete piers.
The old offices were in a former caretaker's quarters built in 1949.
The new building is part of a nearly $30 million project started in 2015 to create the new columbarium space and new offices and to build a memorial wall.
