Arizona high court OKs changes in civil procedural rules

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 11:40 PM

PHOENIX

The Arizona Supreme Court has approved a package of procedural rule changes that officials say are aimed at reducing time and expense of resolving lawsuits and other civil cases in the state court system.

The rule changes include expedited procedures to resolve disputes over pretrial gathering and sharing of information and to improve protections for people who aren't parties in lawsuits but who are subpoenaed to provide information.

Officials say the new procedures are based on recommendations made by a task force formed in late 2015 and consisting of judges, court personnel, attorneys and public members.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales say the changes provide innovative approaches and respond to evolving practices in technology and litigation practices.

The rule changes take effect July 1, 2018.

