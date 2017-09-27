National Politics

Sheriff calls for evidence room investigation after audit

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 1:13 AM

ERIN, Tenn.

A Tennessee sheriff is calling for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into irregularities of his department's evidence room and the former employees who operated it.

The Leaf Chronicle reports that Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg's request for investigation follows a state Comptroller's Office report released Monday that found evidence missing or improperly accounted for.

The report outlined problems, including missing drugs, present guns and drugs that weren't recorded in the inventory and disconnected security cameras.

Sugg requested the July audit because a full inventory of the room hadn't been done since he took office in 2014. He says only the evidence custodian had the keys to the evidence rooms, and thus wants the last two people who held that position to be investigated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video