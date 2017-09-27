National Politics

County leaders won't disclose info before hospital sale vote

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 8:58 AM

STARKVILLE, Miss.

Leaders of a Mississippi county say they will abide by the results of a Nov. 7 referendum on whether the county should sell its hospital.

The Oktibbeha (awk-TIHB'-ee-hah) County Board of Supervisors said Tuesday that they will the referendum's results, but won't release information about bids for the hospital before the vote.

Supervisors won't say who bid before a Sept. 15 deadline, calling them only "nationally recognized nonprofit health systems." Supervisors say any bidder must pay the county $25 million after assuming $35 million in hospital debt. Supervisors also say they want any buyer to forgo $1.9 million in property taxes the hospital now gets, keep current employees, invest more than $20 million in improvements and expand services.

Sale opponent Dr. Steve Parvin criticizes supervisors for not disclosing more information.

