Man killed, shooting officer at Vegas hospital identified

Authorities have identified both the man and the police officer involved in Monday's Las Vegas hospital shooting.
Las Vegas police said 35-year-old Officer Thomas Rybacki shot and killed the suicidal man at the University Medical Center emergency room early Monday.
The Clark County coroner's office said 31-year-old Cody Leighland O'Bryan died of a single gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.
Police said the man was arrested on a felony warrant and that he was taken to the hospital because he was too intoxicated to be kept in jail.
Police said the officer opened fire after the suspect took a stun gun from a jail guard's bag that was left in a room with him and pointed it at security guard and a nurse.
