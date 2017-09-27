North Carolina mayoral candidate facing weapon charges

Police have filed charges against a North Carolina mayoral candidate who admitted using a gun to try to break up a fight.
Hope Mills police told The Fayetteville Observer that Keith Bowen told them he pulled a gun to stop a fight at a store where he was buying lottery tickets.
Bowen said he learned the fight would continue in a nearby neighborhood, and when it did, Bowen said he fired a warning shot. He said one of the fight participants ran over his foot with a vehicle and pinned him against a truck.
Authorities arrested Bowen on Tuesday and charged him with discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharging a weapon in the city limits. He's free on $5,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.
