North Carolina mayoral candidate facing weapon charges

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 1:31 PM

HOPE MILLS, N.C.

Police have filed charges against a North Carolina mayoral candidate who admitted using a gun to try to break up a fight.

Hope Mills police told The Fayetteville Observer that Keith Bowen told them he pulled a gun to stop a fight at a store where he was buying lottery tickets.

Bowen said he learned the fight would continue in a nearby neighborhood, and when it did, Bowen said he fired a warning shot. He said one of the fight participants ran over his foot with a vehicle and pinned him against a truck.

Authorities arrested Bowen on Tuesday and charged him with discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharging a weapon in the city limits. He's free on $5,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

