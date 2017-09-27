Committee forgoes $150K grant for Native American students

A $150,000 grant that would have helped Native American students in Clark County has been ignored in feud between the school district and a parent committee.
The Clark County Indian Education Parent Committee Chairwoman Petra Wilson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2xLFNXt) that the committee decided not to re-apply for the grant because the committee and tribal members believe the school district relies too heavily on two grants the committee has applied for.
According to Wilson, the district didn't put much money toward Native American education outside of the $200,000 in grant funding.
School District spokeswoman Melinda Malone says the district is spending over $180,000 on a support center and an Indian Education program in Moapa this year and will continue to prove student success advocates for students.
