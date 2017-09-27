Ex-city of Chicago lawyer suspended for withholding info

The Illinois Supreme Court has suspended a former city of Chicago lawyer accused of withholding information in a civil case resulting from the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man.
The Chicago Tribune reports the 90-day suspension of Jordan Marsh resulted from his failure to act on the existence of a radio call related to the 2011 shooting of Darius Pinex during a traffic stop.
Two police officers claimed they heard a radio call describing the vehicle being driven by Darius Pinex as one used in a shooting before stopping it. The dispatch was not aired in the officer's radio zone.
The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission found Marsh made a significant error in failing to "either obtain the information, advise plaintiffs' counsel of its existence or notify the court of the newly-discovered materials."
The city settled the Pinex case last year for $3 million.
