New Mexico governor calls unpaid lunch a misunderstanding

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 8:30 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

A waitress at a Santa Fe restaurant say New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez picked up a take-out lunch meal and left without paying the bill — in what the governor's office has called a misunderstanding.

Waitress Clarissa Lucero said she watched Martinez crumple up the lunch bill, throw it in a wastebasket and walk out of Five Star Burgers with a bison burger early Wednesday afternoon. The 20-year-old waitress says a man accompanying the governor at lunch returned at about 7 p.m. to pay with a card and leave a $4 tip.

A spokesman for the governor, Joe Cueto, called the events an "obviously honest misunderstanding" without describing what happened. Clarissa says the explanation does not make sense and that Martinez should apologize in person.

