Vermont marijuana commission to begin legalization study

The Vermont commission that's going to study the best way to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state is holding its first meeting.
The 13-member Marijuana Advisory Commission is scheduled to hold its first meeting Thursday at Public Safety Headquarters in Waterbury.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott created the commission by executive order earlier this month.
In May, Scott vetoed legislation that would have legalized the recreational use of marijuana next year.
Scott says he's not philosophically opposed to legalizing marijuana, but he wants to address issues such as highway safety and keeping marijuana from people who are underage.
The commission is scheduled to submit a report to the Legislature by mid-January.
