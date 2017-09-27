National Politics

NYC City Councilors take a knee in show of solidarity

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 11:31 PM

NEW YORK

Members of the New York City Council took a knee outside City Hall in order to show solidarity with football players who have taken to the demonstration recently condemned by President Donald Trump.

At least 16 members of the council took part in the protest around noon Wednesday. Democratic Councilman Jumaane Williams and Democratic Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito also held a Colin Kaepernick jersey during the demonstration.

Other members of the council opted out of the protest, including Republican Councilman Steven Matteo. Matteo says he didn't support the demonstration but he respects everyone's right to protest.

Joe Borelli, a Republican councilman from Staten Island, attended the meeting with an American flag tie. He later tweeted, saying voters should not vote for him if they're offended by the flag.

