Mayor creates task force due to aggressive coyote population

The mayor of a New Jersey borough says he's creating a group to find a long-term solution to a newfound aggressive coyote population in the area of Saddle River.
The announcement comes after a woman says she was surrounded by a pack of snarling coyotes until a passing motorist scared them off. Republican Mayor Al Kurpis says the animals now pose a real threat to humans never seen before.
The borough government previously approved a Sept. 18 resolution that allows police to use lethal force to kill aggressive coyotes.
The 21-member task force includes Kurpis, the borough administrator, council members, the borough's animal control officer, police, fire and Office of Emergency Management department members.
Police ask residents to report any coyote sightings to them.
