Instructor steals federal body armor in West Virginia case

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 12:55 AM

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.

A 30-year-old Virginia man has admitted to stealing government property as a contractor at a federal facility in West Virginia.

Federal prosecutors say Richard Alan Millette, of Winchester, Virginia, has pleaded guilty to unauthorized sale of government property.

Authorities say that from 2011 to May 2017, Millette worked as a special skills tactics instructor at the Diplomatic Security Interim Training Facility in Jefferson County.

They say he admitted acquiring body armor and combat helmets valued at more than $16,000.

Investigators say he was selling them online through a Facebook account and trading them for other items from early 2016 until early this year.

