Alabama city mayor's wife pleads guilty in DUI case

The wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley has changed her plea from not guilty to guilty of driving under the influence.
The case stems from a Jan. 18 arrest by Alabama State troopers who said Julie Finley was driving more than 100 mph on Interstate 565 in Huntsville. She was charged with DUI and reckless driving.
WAAY-TV reports Finley asked the district attorney's office to change the plea. Prosecutor Tim Gann says as part of the deal, the reckless driving charge was dropped.
Finley was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but that sentence was suspended for two years of probation. She also must pay a $600 fine and court costs and complete a highway intoxication seminar.
Gann says this is a standard sentence for a first-time DUI offense.
