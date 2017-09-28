Assault charge dropped against judge in Walmart altercation

A prosecutor has dropped a misdemeanor charge against a Virginia judge accused of assaulting a Walmart employee over jewelry he found in the parking lot.
Fauquier County Chief Circuit Judge Jeffrey Parker was charged Sept. 5.
The judge had found a watch and three diamond rings in the store parking lot. He gave the jewelry to a Walmart clerk and asked for a written receipt in case the owner did not claim them.
A prosecutor said when the clerk told Parker she could not give him a receipt, he reached over the counter to try to take the jewelry back and briefly grabbed the woman's hands.
Stafford County Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Olsen said in court Wednesday he decided to drop the charge because the altercation was "not a case that merits prosecution."
