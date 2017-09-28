National Politics

No driver's license? No felony, Florida court rules

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 12:31 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

You can face felony charges in Florida for repeatedly driving with a revoked license — but if you don't bother getting a driver's license at all, apparently those charges don't apply.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that drivers can't face increased penalties for habitually violating traffic laws if they never obtained a license to begin with, an argument state lawyers said makes no sense.

Daryl Miller faced up to five years in prison under a law that makes it a third-degree felony for being caught three or more times driving a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license. But Miller never obtained a license and the Supreme Court noted the law doesn't address that scenario.

It said Miller could only be charged a second-degree misdemeanor for each infraction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny 0:50

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny
Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:08

Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof
Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money 0:57

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money

View More Video