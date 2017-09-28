National Politics

Shooting by officer near Topeka, Kansas, park investigated

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 12:01 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Authorities are investigating what they're describing as a shooting involving a police officer near a park in Topeka, Kansas.

WIBW-TV reports that the shooting Thursday morning sent one man to the hospital, but no officers were injured. The man was shot in the chest, and Topeka Police Capt. Mike Cross said two officers administering first aid to him were covered in blood afterward.

Police said they first responded to shots in the area, and an altercation occurred after officers arrived. Officers from the Shawnee County sheriff's department and Kansas Highway Patrol also went to the scene.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that an agitated crowd of about 50 people gathered nearby but dispersed within half an hour. Police and city officials didn't immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video