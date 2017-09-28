Senate candidate cited over purchase of hunting license

A U.S. Senate candidate has been cited by Montana wildlife officials for purchasing resident hunting and fishing licenses while not meeting the state's residency requirements.
Troy Downing, whose address is listed on the citations as Big Sky, was cited with seven misdemeanors on July 21 and pleaded not guilty in August, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports .
"He is confident that these issues are nothing more than administrative oversights that will be resolved in his favor once he's had an opportunity to make his case," Downing's attorney, Christopher Williams of Bozeman, said Thursday.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokeswoman Andrea Jones confirmed the citations, which were first reported by Bozeman blogger Kathryn QannaYahu.
The citations say Downing illegally bought resident hunting and/or fishing licenses in 2011 and again from 2013-2016, illegally loaned an elk license to another hunter and helped his adult son obtain 2015 Montana resident license.
A person must live in Montana for 180 days before being eligible to buy a less costly resident license.
Downing, the CEO of a California company that owns self-storage facilities in five states, is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Lola Zinke, wife of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, is Downing's campaign chairwoman.
Comments