Indiana man arrested on warrant for Charlottesville assault

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 2:59 PM

NORTH VERNON, Ind.

Authorities have arrested an Indiana man on an assault and battery warrant for allegedly punching a man and woman who were demonstrating against last month's white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Jennings County Sheriff Gary Driver says 37-year-old Dennis L. Mothersbaugh, of Vernon, was arrested Thursday. He is being held in the Jennings County Jail pending extradition to Charlottesville.

The (Columbus) Republic reports that Virginia authorities issued the warrant for Mothersbaugh after cellphone video surfaced on social media showing him marching with white supremacists and punching a man and a woman protesting against them. Mothersbaugh is accused of being with a group demonstrating against the scheduled removal of a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue from a Charlottesville park.

It isn't clear if Mothersbaugh has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

