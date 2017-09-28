The Latest: 7 finalists vying to be Honolulu police chief

The Latest on finalists vying to be the next Honolulu Police Chief (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
The Honolulu Police Commission has announced seven finalists to replace former department chief Louis Kealoha, who agreed to retire amid a federal corruption probe.
The finalists include a woman who's currently a major in the Honolulu Police Department. Other candidates include a retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent, a former Pennsylvania police major and former police chief in Texas.
The commission agreed Thursday to allow seven of the nine semifinalists to move to the next round.
Consultants hired by the commission had the semifinalists conduct simulated news conferences and mock meetings with neighborhood board members. The candidates also took a written exam.
The commission aims to name a new chief by the end of next month.
___
10:30 p.m.
The Honolulu Police Commission is scheduled to select finalists to replace former chief Louis Kealoha, who agreed to retire amid a federal corruption probe.
The police commission's agenda says commissioners will decide on the finalists at a Thursday meeting.
Commission members don't know who the nine semifinalists are because they were blindly selected based on how they performed on a written exam.
Chairman Max Sword says the commission's next step will be to decide how many of the semifinalists will move to the next round.
At least one commissioner says she's not ready to make that decision right away. Loretta Sheehan says she will need more time to review assessment materials for the semifinalists.
The commission aims to name a new chief by the end of next month.
