National Politics

DeVos awards Indiana $59M for charter school expansion

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 5:56 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Federal Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is awarding $59 million to the state of Indiana to expand charter schools.

Indiana was one of nine states to be awarded millions for charter schools, though individual charter networks in other states will also get money.

State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick says the $59 million will be spread out over five years. The first $24 million instalment is slated to come this year.

DeVos' U.S. Department of Education is awarding a total of $253 million for charter schools across the U.S.

McCormick says the money will go to a minimum of 50 schools.

The money is intended to pay for students to attend charter schools and for planning and program design.

