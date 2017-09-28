National Politics

45 immigrants arrested in New York as part of 4-day sweep

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 9:26 PM

NEW YORK

Federal immigration officials say 45 people have been arrested in New York during a nationwide sweep that targeted "sanctuary" jurisdictions.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that the four-day operation targeted people wanted for immigration violations.

Of the 498 people taken into custody across the country this week, 317 had criminal convictions.

In New York, officials arrested a citizen of Ecuador with lawful permanent resident status who had been convicted of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse of a minor under 14. Officials say he had been released from local custody before ICE could take custody of him.

ICE says the operation focused on cities and regions that limit their cooperation with federal immigration officials conducting investigations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video