Embattled Rhode Island judge announces retirement

A Rhode Island judge accused of sexual harassment and judicial misconduct has announced that he will retire rather than continue to fight a recommendation that he be fired.
Judge Rafael Ovalles in a letter dated Thursday told Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo that he will resign effective Oct. 31.
The state Commission on Judicial Tenure and Discipline launched an investigation into Ovalles in 2014. He was suspended with pay in December 2015.
The commission in a 240-page report found that Ovalles had degraded women, mistreated court staff, lawyers and the public, and napped on the job. It recommended he be removed from the bench.
He denied the allegations but said in his resignation letter that his "ability to serve effectively has been compromised as a result of the disciplinary complaints filed against me."
