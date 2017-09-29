Clark County sheriff's deputy cleared in fatal shooting

A Clark County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him in December has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
Clark County Prosecutor Tony Golik wrote in a review of the shooting that Deputy Steve Fox acted reasonably and lawfully when he shot and killed Paul Kolar.
The Columbian reports (https://goo.gl/iEgkMu) the review says Fox went to a Ridgefield home Dec. 18 after a woman called about a suspicious person banging on her door saying he was stuck and needed help.
Fox approached the person, identified as Kolar, and a vehicle that appeared stuck in a field.
According to the review, Fox said he saw Kolar with his hand on a holstered pistol and when Kolar brought the gun up and extended his arm, pointing it at Fox's face, Fox drew his weapon and fired at Kolar, striking him four times.
