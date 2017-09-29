National Politics

Senate confirms 1 US attorney for Indiana, other awaits vote

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 7:29 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

The U.S. Senate has confirmed one of President Donald Trump's nominees for the top federal prosecutor positions in Indiana and is poised to approve the other.

The Senate approved Josh Minkler in a voice vote Thursday as the U.S. attorney for Indiana's southern district, which covers roughly the southern two-thirds of the state. Minkler had been the interim U.S. attorney based in Indianapolis since June 2015 after 21 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the office.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday endorsed the nomination of Thomas Kirsch II for as U.S. attorney for the state's northern district, making him eligible for a confirmation vote by the full Senate.

Kirsch is a partner at Winston & Strawn LLP in Chicago and a former assistant U.S. attorney.

