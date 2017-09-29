National Politics

Officers recovering after confrontation that left man dead

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 9:01 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

Salt Lake City police say two officers are recovering after they were injured in a confrontation with a trespassing suspect that ended with police killing the man.

KUTV reports (http://bit.ly/2yMS4sL) police say the wounded officers were in stable condition Thursday afternoon, though details of the shooting near a downtown Maverik gas station weren't immediately released.

Witness John Haglund says the suspect was shot after he beat an officer with his own baton. Haglund says two other officers drew their weapons and fired several shots, killing the man.

