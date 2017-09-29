National Politics

UNC, plaintiffs square off again over academic lawsuit

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. Associated Press

September 29, 2017 10:18 AM

WENTWORTH, N.C.

Attorneys for The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and athletes who played for the school have argued in a state court whether a lawsuit filed against the school in connection with an academic scandal should be dismissed.

In April, a judge granted the school's request to remove the case from federal court, sending the case back to a state court. On Friday, arguments were heard in a Rockingham County courtroom.

Initially, former football player Michael McAdoo filed a class-action lawsuit amid the scandal tied to irregular courses in an academic department popular with athletes. Former football player Devon Ramsay and ex-women's basketball player Rashanda McCants filed a separate lawsuit.

Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan, who heard the arguments, didn't say when a ruling would be forthcoming.

