Governors to discuss states' clean energy initiatives

Four prominent governors will take the stage together at the National Clean Energy Summit in Las Vegas.

Organizers announced Friday that Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval will be joined by Ohio Governor John Kasich, California Governor Jerry Brown and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker for a discussion on their respective states' clean energy initiatives.

The event co-hosted by Sandoval and former Nevada Democratic Sen. Harry Reid will be held at the Bellagio hotel-casino property on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 13.

The governors are expected to discuss economic development and job growth related to clean energy research and programs.

Former Vice President Al Gore will be the keynote speaker for the conference, which will also feature advocates, military leaders, business executives and other government officials from Indiana, Texas, Arizona.

