Sandoval Sheriff's deputy fatally strikes woman with truck

Police in New Mexico say a 68-year-old woman died after a Sandoval County Sheriff's deputy backed his truck into her and ran her over.
The incident happened on Thursday afternoon when the deputy was investigating a burglary alarm at a home. The deputy, who has not been identified, was called to another burglary alarm and got into his marked department truck. As he backed out of the house, he struck Linda Baragiola of Placitas and ran her over with the truck's back tire.
Baragiola died at the hospital.
New Mexico State Police say Baragiola was standing behind the deputy's truck and was possibly on her cell phone when she was struck.
An investigation is ongoing.
