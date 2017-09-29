Complaint: Albuquerque mayor hopeful, PAC working together

A new complaint says Democratic candidate Tim Keller and a PAC supporting him are illegally working together to get him elected.
The campaign of Wayne Johnson, a Keller opponent, said Friday that documents show Keller's campaign and ABQ Forward Together both paid $15K each to the same firm within 24 hours of each other. Johnson says the documents indicated "coordinated expenditures" and a violation of various city ordinances.
The Johnson campaign filed the complaint with the city clerk's office.
Keller campaign attorney Molly Schmidt-Nowara said the accusation is completely false and a last-minute cheap shot in an attempt to district from Johnson's alleged ethics violations.
Johnson and Keller are among the seven candidates running for Albuquerque mayor.
Keller also is facing a complaint that his publicly financed campaign is accepting "in-kind" cash donations.
