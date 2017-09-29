State Auditor Tim Keller, an Albuquerque mayoral candidate, speaks to voters during a forum at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on Sept. 19, 2017. Seven candidates are vying to become the next mayor of New Mexico's largest city amid rising crime and pressures to revamp the Albuquerque Police Department.
National Politics

Complaint: Albuquerque mayor hopeful, PAC working together

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 5:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A new complaint says Democratic candidate Tim Keller and a PAC supporting him are illegally working together to get him elected.

The campaign of Wayne Johnson, a Keller opponent, said Friday that documents show Keller's campaign and ABQ Forward Together both paid $15K each to the same firm within 24 hours of each other. Johnson says the documents indicated "coordinated expenditures" and a violation of various city ordinances.

The Johnson campaign filed the complaint with the city clerk's office.

Keller campaign attorney Molly Schmidt-Nowara said the accusation is completely false and a last-minute cheap shot in an attempt to district from Johnson's alleged ethics violations.

Johnson and Keller are among the seven candidates running for Albuquerque mayor.

Keller also is facing a complaint that his publicly financed campaign is accepting "in-kind" cash donations.

