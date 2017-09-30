Sununu among top speakers at Republican gathering

New Hampshire Republicans are gathering for a daylong event that is part of efforts to rebuild the party infrastructure and energize the grassroots.
The R.E.D Summit runs all day Saturday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester. Top speakers include Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, his father, former Gov. John H. Sununu, as well as former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Mitzi Purdue, a businesswoman and daughter of the founder of the Sheraton Hotel Chain, will also speak.
The event is part of state GOP Chairwoman Jeanie Forrester's plan to bolster existing local Republican committees and start new ones.
She also hopes to increase funding within New Hampshire for Republican operations and grow the Republican presence in the business community.
