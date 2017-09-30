National Politics

Louisiana National Guard unit to deploy to Kuwait

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 7:26 AM

NEW ORLEANS

About two dozen soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard's Detachment 2, B Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion are scheduled to deploy for Kuwait on Sunday.

The Pineville-based unit is sending 27 soldiers to Kuwait for one year to provide advanced aviation maintenance support of U.S. Central Command.

A deployment ceremony is scheduled in Pineville for 9 a.m. Sunday at the Army Aviation Support Facility #2 at Esler Field.

In 2014, soldiers with the 248th deployed to Kuwait in support of a NATO mission. In Louisiana, the battalion provides advanced aviation maintenance support for the guard's UH-60 Black hawks across the state.

