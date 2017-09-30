National Politics

Political consultant James Carville to teach at LSU

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 7:30 AM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Veteran political consultant James Carville is taking a new job at LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication.

According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report , Carville will leave Tulane University in January, where he's taught for the past nine years. At LSU, Carville will teach in the Manship school's political communication concentration, including a seminar on contemporary political issues and a senior class that will examine one significant issue such as Louisiana's vanishing coastline.

In a statement, Carville said, "The mother ship has called my pirogue home."

Carville, an LSU and LSU law graduate, served as a senior adviser to Bill Clinton during his 1992 campaign for president, and has worked on campaigns in 23 countries.

Manship Dean Jerry Ceppos says Carville's new position will be funded through philanthropic gifts.

