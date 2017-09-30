National Politics

US government sues Guam over indigenous land law

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 8:59 AM

HAGATNA, Guam

The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against Guam and the Chamorro Land Trust Commission claiming the territory's government has violated provisions of the Fair Housing Act.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2yO3Wuk ) the lawsuit filed on Friday claims that Guam's Chamorro Land Trust Act, which holds public land for the benefit of the island's indigenous people, has discriminated on the basis of race or national origin.

The U.S. territory's law allows the Chamorro people to apply for residential and agricultural leases of that land.

Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo says they plan to fight the lawsuit because it's necessary to give the indigenous people the chance to build a home and live on their land.

The lawsuit asks a federal court to prohibit Guam's practices it claims are discriminatory.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video